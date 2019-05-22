Thorpe Arnold CC Seconds hit back thanks to Hirst ton

Have your say

Thorpe Arnold Second XI returned to winning ways with a hard -fought win against Cosby on Saturday.

Tim Hirst, who couldn’t bat last week in their top-of-the-table clash against Countesthorpe was star of the show.

Hirst (121) made amends for that 18-run defeat by putting all of the Cosby bowlers to the sword as he smashed the club’s first century of the season.

Thorpe batted on a damp wicket early on and lost wickets at regular intervals until Hirst took charge as the visitors were finally bowled out for 267.

With the outfield and wicket drying out, batting became easier, but Thorpe managed to keep Cosby behind the run rate.

Renwick and Carnell took two wickets apiece, while Hirst picked up three as Cosby were bowled out for 237 in the 44th over.

Thorpe sit fourth in the league, just 20 points off top spot.