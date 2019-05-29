Thorpe Arnold CC Seconds enjoy Caribbean cruise

Ten-man Thorpe Arnold Second XI closed in on the promotion spots in County League Division Five with a crushing win at Leicester Caribbean.

Having lost another toss, Thorpe were asked to bowl in the heat, but broke through in the second over.

After that the bowlers struggled to find any rhythm until Charlie Read came on and broke the partnership.

A steady fall of wickets followed before Lewis Postle came back on and took four wickets with his final four deliveries, all bowled, as Caribbean were dismissed for 181.

In the Thorpe reply, Carnell departed for 22 and fellow opener McQuillan quickly followed for eight.

Renwick also chipped in with 18 before Read was joined by Mel Picker and they never looked in any trouble as they worked the singles and hit the boundaries at regular intervals.

Read finished unbeaten on 59 and Picker was 48 not out as the visitors cruised to victory in the 32nd over.

A good result left Thorpe third in the table, five points outside the top two, ahead of Saturday’s home match with Oakham.