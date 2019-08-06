Thorpe Arnold CC Seconds ease to impressive win at Oakham

Have your say

Thorpe Arnold Second XI returned from third-placed Oakham with a comfortable victory in Division Five East.

With plenty of players to pick from, Thorpe knew they had plenty to play for and so it proved.

Captain Lewis Perry won the toss and bowled first at the batsman’s paradise of Oakham.

Dan Pegg and the returning Chris Waldron opened, with the latter breaking through in only his second over.

But it was Dan Pegg who was in excellent form, bowling with pace and accuracy to take his first five-fer for the club.

Oakham batted sensibly, but never really got away from Thorpe as they reached a below par 196-9 from their 45 overs.

Pegg completed figures of 12-4-32-5, while Waldron also picked up two wickets.

Jack Pollard got off to a flying start in the reply as Thorpe raced to 32 before he was out for 23.

This set the tone of the innings as Perry and George Exton added 70 in 15 overs by rotating the strike as Oakham defended the boundary.

Perry was out for 45 and Exton for 32, while Andy Sibun added a quick 26.

The partnership of Tim Hirst (34 not out) and Chris Waldron (26 not out) then steered Thorpe home in the 44th over for a six-wicket victory.

Oakham: 196-9.

Bowling: D. Pegg 12-4-32-5; C. Waldron 10-2-43-2; J. Anderson 9-1-45-1; T. Hirst 6-1-23-0; G. Starling 5-1-22-1; D. Palmer 3-0-17-0.

Thorpe: L. Perry 45, J. Pollard 23, G. Exton 32, A. Sibun 26, T. Hirst 34*, C Waldron 26*, Extras 13. Total: 199-4.