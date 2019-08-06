Thorpe Arnold CC’s deadly duo rout title rivals Kirby for 55

Have your say

Thorpe Arnold CC produced another powerhouse performance with the ball to rout rivals Kirby Muxloe in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash.

The 10-wicket win sent Thorpe a commanding 52 points clear at the top of Division Two, while Kirby tumbled down to fifth place in a tight race for the second promotion spot.

James Pepperdine also took four wickets in tandem with opening partner Hickman EMN-190608-104113002

Thorpe entered their top-of-the-table clash full of confidence and with captain Randall winning the toss they duly asked the opposition to bat first.

Myles Hickman set the tone by uprooting the off-stump of opener Tom Walker in the first over as he and opening partner James Pepperdine strengthened their claims as the league’s best opening duo by destroying a strong Kirby batting line-up.

At 30-7 a slight resistance came from Tom Bradley-Smith (16) and Ben Felstead (14), but Kingsley Miller then came on to mop up the tail.

Hickman and Pepperdine finished with four wickets apiece and Miller two as Kirby were bowled out for just 55.

In reply, Thorpe finished the job in 13 overs without loss.

Hickman hit a rapid unbeaten 44 to rub salt in the wound, and Dom Exton was unbeaten on 13 to complete a superb win.

Next up for Thorpe is a trip to promotion contenders Billesdon on Saturday followed by a big derby showdown at home to Egerton Park on August 17.

Kirby Muxloe: 55.

Bowling: M. Hickman 7-0-25-4; J. Pepperdine 10-4-25-4; K. Miller 3.2-2-3-2.

Thorpe: M. Hickman 44*, D. Exton 13*, Extras 4. Total: 61-0.