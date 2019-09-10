Thorpe Arnold CC promotion put on hold by heavy defeat

Thorpe Arnold CC were forced to keep the champagne on ice for another weekend as they suffered a heavy home defeat in their penultimate match of the season.

The First XI needed just six points to confirm County League promotion, but picked up just three against third-placed Loughborough Town Second XI on Saturday.

Mark Starkey top-scored in Thorpe's reply EMN-191009-184202002

Thorpe won the toss and elected to field, but opening duo Myles Hickman and James Pepperdine suffered a rare off day as the visitors piled up 319-7 from their 45 overs, largely thanks to openers Joe Purvis (103) and Sanath Corjuvenkar (48).

In reply the hosts struggled to string together partnerships and slumped to 78-6 despite Mark Starkey’s 29.

The lower order all chipped in, but Thorpe were bowled out for 138 to seal a 181-run defeat.

Thorpe lead Division Two by 12 points from Ashby Hastings and 22 from Loughborough going into the final weekend.

They will hope to quickly wrap up the three points they require for promotion when they visit bottom side Broomleys for a 12.30pm start.