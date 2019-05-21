Thorpe Arnold CC maintain 100 per cent start with Sileby win

Thorpe Arnold made it five wins out of five with another excellent performance against potential promotion rivals Sileby Town Seconds on Saturday.

On another wet and windy day, and with the track looking like it would do a bit early on, Thorpe captain Richard Randall lost the toss again and the hosts were put into bat.

Thorpe captain Rich Randall was one of just three home batsmen to reach double figures in a low-scoring match EMN-190521-111423002

Both openers Dom Exton and Myles Hickman snicked off early by the swinging ball, and Mark Starkey soon lost his off-stump.

Lewis Perry started his innings with some streaky shots which frustrated the opposition and ground out some valuable runs, but soon chased a wide delivery which he skied into the air.

Randall and Adam Clarke began to mend Thorpe’s early collapse, grafting out a busy 40-run partnership until the skipper chased another wide one which found the hands of cover.

Sam Pollard played some early textbook shots on his way to a quick 46 before he was lbw, and Charlie Read made a steady six.

Man-of-the-match Adam Clarke was soon dismissed for a resilient 58, and James Pepperdine played some eye-catching shots to finish unbeaten once again as Thorpe’s tail was soon removed, but the hosts had made a competitive 175.

Myles Hickman found the edge several times as Sileby replied, but the luck was with the batsman.

It was vintage James Pepperdine who struck first when he snicked off the opening batsman, with a great catch by Exton at first slip.

Lewis Postle was next involved in the action, when his good throw from short midwicket resulted in a run out as the batsmen attempted a second run.

Hickman was next to pounce as he snicked off two Sileby batsman as their edges finally found their way to hands.

Starkey impressed again with the ball, taking three more vital wickets while breaking Sileby’s most important partnership.

Dan Pegg, at second change, deserved a wicket with some great fluent bowling late on, and in a game where runs were vital, Pegg applied the pressure.

Hickman returned to clean up, finishing with another three wickets as Sileby were bowled out for 139.

The win took Thorpe 31 points clear at the top of Division Two ahead of another home match with Shepshed on Saturday (1pm start).