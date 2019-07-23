Thorpe Arnold CC fall short in wet Burrough League Cup final

Thorpe Arnold CC fell short in their chase for silverware as Asian Sports lifted the Burrough League Knockout Cup on Friday evening.

In an increasingly wet final at Melton Mowbray CC’s Saxby Road home, Thorpe fell 17 runs shy of Sports’ 16-over total of 114-7.

Matt Trutter bowls EMN-190723-182143002

With the weather forecast to deteriorate throughout the evening, Birstall-based Sports won the toss and chose to bat first.

A knock of 56 from the opener was the foundation of their innings while his opening partner chipped in with 19, the next-highest score.

Mark Starkey took two wickets, including that of the top-scorer, as did Adam Clark, while Lewis Postle and Matty Truter took a wicket apiece, and Lewis Perry hung to two catches.

The big-hitting Sam Pollard and Rich Randall opened in reply, and started well, but both were out trying to increase the rate, Pollard stumped for 26 and Randall run out for 25.

Trutter claims the wicket of Sports' Fenil EMN-190723-182154002

Dm Exton was also among the three run-outs after hitting 15, and Starkey was bowled for 10 as the top four all reached double-figures.

But the crucial boundaries became harder to come by in the worsening conditions, and the innings fell away as Thorpe finished their 16 overs on 97-7.

Asian Sports: 114-7.

Bowling: L. Postle 4-0-36-1; M. Truter 4-0-28-1; M. Starkey 4-0-30-2; A. Clark 4-0-18-2.

Thorpe: R. Randall 25, S. Pollard 26, D. Exton 15, M. Starkey 10, A. Clark 3, R. Garner 4, L. Perry 4, A. McQuillan 0*, Extras 10. Total: 97-7.