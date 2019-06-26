Thorpe Arnold CC extend County League lead with Houghton win

Thorpe Arnold CC ended their recent wobble with their first win in four matches to strengthen their position at the top of Division Two.

After winning their first six matches of the season Thorpe suffered two defeats and saw another match abandoned.

But their bowling attack were back to their best to set up a low-scoring four-wicket win at home to a decent Houghton and Thurnby side on Saturday.

The all-important toss was lost again, but to everyone’s surprise, Thorpe were asked to bowl first.

James Pepperdine and Myles Hickman bowled tightly without luck as Houghton limped to 44-1 off 17 overs.

Then the duo ripped the heart out of the visitors, as Houghton quickly lost their next nine wickets for 30 runs to be bowled out for 74 in just 31 overs.

Both bowlers claimed four wickets apiece.

In reply, Kingsley Miller hit a quickfire 24, but a steady flow of wickets fell around the anchor of the innings Mark Starkey.

He finished unbeaten on 18 as Thorpe reached the target in the 15th over for the loss of six wickets.

Thorpe extended their lead at the top of the table to 24 points, the perfect tonic after the previous weekend’s disappointing result.

Houghton: 74.

Bowling: M. Hickman 11-5-15-4; J. Pepperdine 11-2-28-4; K. Miller 5-0-13-1; M. Starkey 5-0-17-0.

Thorpe: D. Exton 4, K. Miller 24, M. Starkey 18*, M. Hickman 2, A. Clark 10, L. Perry 0, R. Randall 0, S. Pollard 7*, Extras 0. Total: 75-6.