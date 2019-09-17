Thorpe Arnold CC clinch County League Division Two title

Thorpe Arnold CC completed the job on Saturday as they clinched promotion before wrapping up the Division Two title at Broomleys.

They entered the final game requiring three points for promotion, but were looking to clinch the win to send them up as champions.

The visitors won the toss and asked Broomleys to bat, requiring six wickets for the three points, and everything was going to plan as Broomleys slipped to 20-3 after eight overs.

A fightback from the batsmen started to get the nerves jangling as the home side reached 100-3 from 30 overs.

But the returning James Pepperdine took over, making the breakthrough and going on to take the sixth wicket to calm the nerves.

The pace bowler completed a six-wicket haul to reach the significant milestone of 50 league wickets for the season.

Jo Anderson returned also and mopped up the tail to finish with three wickets as Broomleys were bowled out for a decent 178.

Mark Starkey and Kingsley Miller opened and faced a bowling attack which was much better than their lowly league position suggested.

Miller was caught behind off Broomleys’ overseas paceman, and Starkey, Clark and Garner got in, but soon got out to leave Thorpe 60-4 and the game in the balance.

Tim Hirst joined Mark Carnell at the crease and the experienced pair scored freely to put on 50 in 10 overs until Hirst smashed one down mid-off’s throat just before drinks for 20 to leave Thorpe on 110-5.

Sam Pollard hit two fours, but was out soon after (125-6), but Carnell was still scoring easily.

And he and Chris Waldron eased Thorpe home in the 36th over, with Carnell finishing unbeaten on 57 and Waldron 13 not out.

A great way to end the season, albeit without Myles Hickman who was another standout performer with 56 wickets and 805 runs.

Broomleys: 178.

Bowling: J. Pepperdine 12-0-51-6; J. Anderson 7-0-24-3; C. Waldron 12-2-39-0; K. Miller 10-0-48-1; T. Hirst 3-0-15-0.

Thorpe: M. Starkey 16, K. Miller 10, A. Clark 8, R. Garner 6, M. Carnell 57*, T. Hirst 20, S. Pollard 8, C. Waldron 13*, Extras 44. Total: 182-6.