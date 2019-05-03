Teams ready as curtain goes up on league campaigns

Have your say

The cricket season gets underway in earnest this weekend as three of our local leagues have their first full schedules of the year.

While the County League campaign is now two weeks old, our South Nottinghamshire League sides face their first Saturday action of 2019.

Among the changes for this season, Wymeswold begin life back in the fourth tier, joining Hickling and Bottesford, while Belvoir will field a Fourth XI in a new Development League.

Old Dalby will line up in Division J after last season’s promotion success, and Great Dalby are hot on their heels in Division K following title success in 2018.

Our sides – Division A – Belvoir.

Division D – Hickling, Bottesford, Wymeswold.

Division F – Belvoir 2.

Division G – Kinoulton.

Division J – Old Dalby

Division K – Great Dalby, Belvoir 3, Bottesford 2.

Division L – Wymeswold 2.

n The first weekend in May also heralds the return of Sunday league cricket as the Grantham and Melton Association season begins.

Queniborough will be looking add their latest Premier Division crown, while Egerton Park will be looking for a strong season in Division One as they look to bounce back from relegation.

Sproxton will also be hoping to continue their revival after landing the Division Two title last summer.

And it will be a big day in Buckminster as a new club plays its first match.

Buckminster and Barrowby open their Division Two account at home to Frisby,, Hoby and Rotherby.

Our sides - Premier – Queniborough, Thorpe Arnold.

Division One – Ashby Carington, Barkby United, Belvoir, Bottesford, Egerton Park, Sproxton.

Division Two – Buckminster and Barrowby, Croxton Kerrial, Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby, Melton Mowbray, Queniborough 2, Syston Town.

n Tuesday evening cricket is also back as the Burrough and District League plays its first round of matches.

Our sides – Division One – Barkby Utd, Belvoir, Egerton Park, Thorpe Arnold, Tilton and Lowesby.

Division Two – Ashby Carington, Old Dalby, Great Dalby, Queniborough.

Division Three – Hickling, Upper Broughton, Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby, Melton Mowbray, Sproxton.