Syston Town defeat in County League derby

Syston Town moved within 30 points of the County League Premier leaders as they took the first derby spoils of the season against Barkby United.

The visitors bowled out Barkby for 166 to seal a 49-run win - their fifth victory of the season.

Syston won the toss at Beeby Road and chose to bat first, with openers Jarwaal and Corbett putting on 40 before Corbett was bowled by Waplington for 15.

With the score still on 40, Smith had Jarwaal caught by Hollis for 13, and just two runs later, Syston lost their third wicket when Ghuman was caught by Flowers off Smith for one.

Wooton and Taylor put on 59 for the fourth wicket before Morris bowled the former for 29, and five runs later Taylor was also given out, lbw to Sharp for 20.

And when Sharp bowled Drake, Barkby were on top having reduced the visitors to 106-6.

A 76-run stand between Mahmood and Pardesi came to Syston’s rescue before Silver had Pardesi caught by Waplington for 30, and Mahmood was run out for 44.

With Flowers bowling Yadav and Morris castling Tahir, Syston were bowled out for 205.

Barkby’s reply started badly when Tew and Hollis were both out with only 12 runs on the board.

The home side lost their third wicket when Troop was out for eight, with the score on 44-3.

Steve Flowers and Connor Percy gave the chase renewed belief with a fourth-wicket stand of 51 before Percy was trapped leg before for 18.

Then, with the score on 103, Steve Flowers innings of 57 came to an end and with it Barkby’s chance of victory.

Only Silver (27 not out) and Smith (13) achieved double figures of the remaining Barkby’s batsmen as the hosts were dismissed for 166.

Barkby travel to play an in-form Lutterworth on Saturday, while the Second XI host Lutterworth Seconds.

Syston: F. Jariwala 21, G. Corbett 13, R. Ghuman 1, C. Wootton 29, C. Taylor 20, A. Mahmood 44, B. Drake 0, M. Pardesi 26, V. Yadav 2, Z. Taher 7, B. Pardesi 6*, Extras 36. Total: 205.

Bowling: C. Smith 10-3-24-2; R. Waplington 9-1-35-1; C. Sharp 10-1-52-2; A. Morris 8.1-0-33-2; B. Hollis 2-0-18-0; S. Flowers 4-1-12-1; B. Silver 3-0-21-1.

Barkby: D. Tew 8, M. Troop 8, B. Hollis 0, S. Flowers 57, C. Percy 18, B. Silver 27*, R. Waplington 5, A. Morris 9, C. Smith 13, C. Sharp 6, B. Leah 1, Extras 14. Total: 166.

Bowling: G. Corbett 7.2-4-8-2; V. Yadav 7-2-17-1; B. Pardesi 6-0-29-1; F. Jariwala 7-0-34-0; M. Pardesi 10-0-49-3; Z. Taher 10-2-28-2.