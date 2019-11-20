Syston RFC warm up for table-top clash with eight-try win

Syston RFC maintained their perfect start to the season in their quest for an immediate return to the Midlands Premier.

In a top versus bottom match on Saturday, the Midlands One East leaders were overwhelming favourites to beat winless Wellingborough.

And they duly did so in an eight-try 54-17 win to extend their advantage at the top to two points with a game in hand.

Syston’s mobile back row made ground at will, while repeated line breaks by the three-quarters and seven successful conversions from eight attempts proved too much for the hosts.

But despite Wellingborough being outgunned in most aspects, their scrummage impressed and created enough confusion at the set piece to build pressure and score three tries.

In a polar opposite this weekend, Syston host second-placed Derby on Saturday. Kick-off 2.15pm.