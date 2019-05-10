Syston RFC toast County Cup double at Welford Road

Defending the trophy won in convincing style against Belgrave in 2018, Syston beat Oadby Wyggestonian 33-27 in the men’s match after their colts had edged out Market Harborough 26-22.
Syston RFC celebrated a County Cup double at Welford Road last week, lifting the silverware in both colts and senior finals.
