Syston have reached the last three County Cup finals, winning two. Picture: Tigers Images EMN-190805-172836002

Syston RFC toast County Cup double at Welford Road

Syston RFC celebrated a County Cup double at Welford Road last week, lifting the silverware in both colts and senior finals.

Defending the trophy won in convincing style against Belgrave in 2018, Syston beat Oadby Wyggestonian 33-27 in the men’s match after their colts had edged out Market Harborough 26-22.

Try time for Syston seniors Picture: Tigers Images EMN-190805-172825002
Syston RFC Colts completed a league and cup double. Picture: Tigers Images EMN-190805-172814002
Syston Colts pack down against Market Harborough. Picture: Tigers Images EMN-190805-172803002
