Syston RFC move 15 points clear with comeback win

Have your say

A much-changed Syston RFC survived a scare to defeat Old Northamptonians and preserve their 100 per cent league record in Midlands One East.

Both sides were missing big numbers for Saturday’s rearranged fixture.

In challenging conditions, Syston settled first and quickly claimed their first try, but careless ball retention and missed tackles allowed ONs to turn the match on its head with two quick tries, one converted, on their way to a 17-5 lead.

The hosts regained a level of control before the break and a penalty reduced the deficit at half-time to 17-8.

Playing with a strong cross wind in the second half, Syston’s young side started to play with real confidence and flair, steadily adding to their tally, and regaining the lead at 27-17.

ONs crossed for an interception try against the run of play, with the conversion closing the gap to three points.

But Syston capped an impressive bonus-point performance with a final converted try to win 34-24.

The win extended Syston’s lead to 15 points with seven matches remaining, and on Saturday they head to Towcestrians.