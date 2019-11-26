Syston RFC beat nearest rivals Derby to extend lead

Syston RFC went six points clear at the top of Midlands One East as they beat nearest rivals Derby 39-10 to extend their perfect league record this season.

Derby arrived sitting just two points adrift, having played a game more, but came up against a fitter and faster team in Syston with a big strong mobile pack.

The visitors started well and tested the home defence, but almost immediately after losing Martin Kent to an early yellow card, Syston struck as a good, quick handling move gave left winger Sam Reid, a clear run for an unconverted try.

Centre Luke Williams soon added a second unconverted try, chasing a kick ahead and winning a foot race, and although Derby replied with a Josh Bingham penalty, Syston’s Matt Steward replied with a penalty for the hosts.

Derby also lost George Campbell to the sinbin, but claimed the next score when their driving maul on the line was unlawfully pulled down, and the referee awarded a penalty try.

Taking an 18-10 lead into the second half, Syston were quickly gifted a scrum in a good attacking position after the restart.

Syston’s excellent number eight picked up and accelerated past the Derby defence before slipping an offload to Steward who cut through for a try which he then converted.

Derby lost captain Tom Taylor to injury and Syston’s dominance grew in the final stages as tries by forwards Andy Jones and Arron Dawson, both converted by Alex White, sealed a convincing win.