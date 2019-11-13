Syston RFC back on Midlands One summit with Towcestrians rout

Syston RFC First XV maintained their 100 per cent record in Midlands One East with a huge win over Towcestrians on Saturday.

The 71-19 win lifted Syston back into top spot as they seek an immediate return to Midlands Premier, a point ahead and with a game in hand over Derby who were held to a draw at Peterborough.

In awful conditions, Syston set their stall out early, kicking a penalty in front of the sticks to the corner, and converting the opportunity for a 7-0 lead. Tows showed their attacking ability after a good line break from Paddy Falvey to put Cam Young in the corner.

But Syston added another three tries to secure their bonus point before half-time, while Young added his second try.

It was more of the same after the break with Syston scoring very early on again.

The hosts dominated the majority of the play and scored seven second-half tries, limiting the Northamptonshire side to one score from Adam Wilkinson after collecting James Falvey’s cross-field kick.

Syston hit the road on Saturday to take on bottom side Wellingborough (ko 2.15pm).