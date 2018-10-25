Superheroes join in the parkrun fun

Have your say

If you see Superman or Wonder Woman running at Melton Country Park on Sunday don’t be surprised as Melton Mowbray Junior parkrun celebrates its first birthday.

The timed 2k run is open to children aged between four and 14, and is staged every week.

While the runners normally do the event in running gear, Sunday sees them have the chance to celebrate its birthday as a superhero.

The parkrun has been attracting around 60 runners each week, with numbers steadily increasingly

Any new participants can get details at www.parkrun.org.uk/meltonmowbray/