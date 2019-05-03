Super seniors salvage a draw

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s super-seniors team of Doug Hacking/Steve Thompson and Barrie Farnsworth/Joe Cunningham drew 4-4 against Leicestershire C, with Doug and Steve winning three sets.

The club’s men’s Leicestershire Team Tennis squad of Mike Crane, Andy Stevens, Ciaran Boylan and Joe Jackson lost 2-4 to Leicester Forest East 2. Ciaran and Joe won their singles and just lost their doubles on a tie-break.

The newly created ladies 4th team of Chris Stevens/Chris Hirst, Jan Jackson/Pat Woolston and Jo Draper Moore/Jill Luke lost 7-2 to Medbourne 3.