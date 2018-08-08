Sunday league cricket: Title-chasing Frisby pip Melton Mowbray in thriller

Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby CC stayed within two points of Grantham and Melton Association Division Two leaders Illston Abbey after a nailbiting win on Sunday.

The top four all contributed for the home side, led by opener Chris Holland (67) and David Iliffe (47) as Frisby posted a challenging 258-7 from their 40 overs.

Jamie Tew sends one down for Melton EMN-180808-112645002

There were two wickets apiece for Melton bowlers Archie Cropper (2 for 35), Morgan Kilburn (2 for 39) and Ben Redwood (2 for 21).

Redwood (56) and number three Harvey Stokes (80) then gave Melton a great start to the chase, but Andy Lacey (4 for 27) removed Redwood and then the middle order cheaply to put Frisby back on top.

Wicketkeeper Simon Claricoats set up a thrilling finale with a quick 41, but when he was bowled by Adam Holland (3 for 43), Melton were bowled out just five runs short and with two balls left.

Sproxton remained right in the promotion hunt, 19 points behind Frisby with two games in hand, when they were handed a walkover against Market Overton.

* Queniborough kept the race for the Premier Division title in their hands after a hard-fought win over Egerton Park.

Openers Sam Payne (53) and Ram Bapodara (68) set the home side on their way to a big total, backed up by number three Hayden Whittaker (48).

Bur Rakesh Seecharan then took over, taking 5 for 45 to bowl out Queniborough for 229 as the visitors recovered well.

The Park openers Kamal Panchal (80) and Anthony Pedlar (32) also did well, but Uday Bapodra (3 for 32) prompted a middle-order collapse.

Connor Beeken kept hopes alive with 40, backed up by Hedley Lovegrove (16), but playing with only nine men cost Park dear as they were bowled out just 20 short.

Queniborough stay a point behind Premier Division leaders Houghton with a game in hand.

* In Division One, Barkby United’s promotion hopes took a knock as they were beaten by five wickets at home to Grantham.

The visitors’ attack did their best to help Barkby, adding 50 extras to their total, but Jack Johnson was the next highest scorer with 48 as the home side were bowled out for 195.

Ben Leah took three wickets in response, but 50 from skipper Neil Stevenson and Ben Kennedy-Short’s unbeaten 83 helped Grantham to a comfortable win.

Barkby stay fifth, directly behind Ashby Carington and Belvoir, who met on Sunday, but their result was not confirmed at the time of going to press.