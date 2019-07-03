Stoke Rochford seniors beaten despite win for Keith and Ray

A good win by Ray Beal and Keith Dugmore was not enough to prevent Stoke Rochford Golf Club seniors section going down 5-2 at Beeston Fields.

Dugmore and Beal won 4 and 2 while Brian Ayto and Barry Coop also recorded a win with a 2 and 1 victory.

The other results saw captain for the day Mike Thornton and Mike Nixon lose 2 and 1, Roger Green and Martin Bilson lost 2 and 1 while Alan Donaldson and Glyn Staines lost 1 down, Finally Phil White and Mike Graves lost 1 down and Gary Skerrit and Barry Mitchell lost 3 and 2.

Stoke Rochford were unable to hold to the Friendly Trophy as they lost the return leg against Radcliffe on Trent, losing 5-3.

The course was in very good condition and the weather was at times sunny, overcast and breezy, not unlike, at times the golf played.

The best Stoke Rochford result was achieved by Charles Donnison and Steve Major winning 4&3

Mike Thornton and Alan Church halved, Darrell Knight and David Hamilton lost 1 down, Graham Manton and Greg Ewart halved, Don Pennycook and Mike Dickinson won 1 up, Mike Nixon and Brian Ayto lost 4 and 3, Eddie Plant and Barry Coop lost 4 and 3, Glyn Staines and Roger Smith lost 5 and 4, Charles Donnison and Steve Major won 4 and 4.