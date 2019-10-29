Stoke Rochford Golf: White equals record with fourth trophy of season

Have your say

Brian White became only the third Stoke Rochford golfer in more than 30 years to hold four seniors trophies at the same time.

White completed the haul when he was crowned the 2019 Stoke Rochford Seniors Singles Matchplay champion, defeating Peter Gill 2 and 1 in the final.

The feat equalled the record of Dick Bagshaw, in 2003, and Alan Dolby (2006).

In addition to the Singles KO, White holds the Winter Warmers series, Summer Trophy and Autumn Cup titles.

* Brian Ayto and Phil Hewes became the seniors pairs knockout champions when they overcame the challenge of Glyn Staines and Roger Smith by one hole.

Ayto had not previously won this competition, but his partner was a winner in 2016.

* Stoke Rochford GC seniors played their annual Poppy Appeal competition last Wednesday.

The individual stableford was played in excellent autumnal weather by 48 seniors.

Winner on the day with a fantastic 40 points was John Lemmon, three points clear of runner-up Phil White.

Charles Donnison pipped Terry Haggerty for third place on countback after both scored 36 points.

The top four win a trip to Erewash GC for a round of golf and meal.

The event, organised by Graham Manton, saw more than £500 raised for the charity, a total which will be revised when Poppy sales are completed after Remembrance Sunday.