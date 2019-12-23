Stoke Rochford Golf: White Christmas for record-breaker Brian

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors annual Christmas two clubs and a putter individual stableford for the Walker Cup was played by 35 members in cold, but mostly dry conditions.

Good scores were recorded in what is a tricky format, and competitors were joined by Tony Walker - donor of the cup and its associated prizes.

Lady captain Karen Rawson (centre) presents the Pearce Plaque to Cate Cullington and Dorne Werner EMN-191223-100102002

Brian White took top spot with 36 points after a countback with runner-up Ray Elsome, and completing the top three, with 34 points, was Keith Dugmore.

This was the last round of 2019 in the Winter Warmers series which resumes in the new year and is played weekly until the spring.

After eight rounds of the series, Greg Ewart leads the way on 24 points, and there are now nine players in a tie for the Slack Goblet on six single points.

The next competition is a Bamford Multiplier on Wednesday, January 8.

* The Seniors held their annual Christmas buffet lunch and prize presentation last Wednesday attended by a record 87 guests, including many past members, wives and partners, and members of the ladies’ section.

A mixed nine-hole individual stableford was held in the morning, won by Darrell Knight with 22 points.

Following lunch seniors captain Cliff Mills presented prizes, vouchers and trophies which members had won during the season.

Immediate past seniors captain Brian White dominated Seniors competitions during the year.

Brian set a new seniors record by holding five trophies at the same time, the first player to achieve the feat in more than 30 years of Stoke Rochford seniors golf.

The previous record of four was set by Dick Bagshaw in 2003 and equalled by Alan Dolby in 2006.

Brian currently holds the Winter Warmers, Summer Trophy, Autumn Cup, Singles Matchplay Knockout and the Walker Cup.

While still a contender in the Winter League, there is a possibility of extending the record to six trophies at the same time before Easter.

* The Stoke Rochford ladies celebrated Christmas with a lunch in the clubhouse as lady captain Karen dressed as Mother Christmas and organised a quiz and games.

She also presented Cate Cullington and Dorne Werner with the Pearce Plaque as winners of the summer knockout competition.

Cate and Dorne will now go forward to represent Stoke Rochford in the Daily Mail National Foursomes competition in 2020.