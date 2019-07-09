Stoke Rochford Golf: Sue pips captain to trophy

Have your say

In better weather conditions, the Stoke Rochford Golf Club ladies played for the Keymin Trophy on Saturday.

Sue Booth took the honours with an excellent score of 69-13=82, ahead of lady captain Karen Rawson (93-19=74) and third-placed Joan Lennard (97-20=77).

The best gross round of the day went to Pam Watson with 84.

* Stoke’s ladies played the first of their monthly medals on Saturday which was won by Dorne Werner with a score of 87-15=72.

She finished just a shot ahead of runner-up Sue Booth (86-13=73), with Sheila Dugmore in third place with 94-17=77.

* The seniors played the fourth of seven Summer Trophy rounds.

Phil Hewes was the winner with a top score of 37 points, a point in front of Mike Nixon in second.

Brian White took third place on countback as one of four players with 35 points.

With the best three from seven rounds to count, Phil closed to within six points of overall leader Brian White who has 118 points.

Colin Howett and Eddie Plant share overall third spot with 109.