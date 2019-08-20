Stoke Rochford Golf: Sue defies stormy conditions to win cup

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s ladies played for the Carlton Cup on Saturday as the very windy conditions continued.

Sue Booth took the honours with 35 points, fully six points clear of Phillippa Smith who took runners-up spot on a countback from Linda Barclay, both having carded 29 points.

The best gross round of the day was Pam Watson’s total of 23 points.

* The Stoke Rochford ladies travelled to Radcliffe-on-Trent GC on Friday for a friendly fixture where they achieved a three-and-a-half to a half win.

* Rain arrived soon after the start of the seniors match between Stoke Rochford and Stanton-on-the-Wolds and became torrential.

The conditions made golf difficult with players experiencing water-sodden and flooding greens.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 7

STANTON ON THE WOLDS 1

Scores: Cliff Mills/John Hitchman won 4 and 3; Don Werner/Reg Hughes won 5 and 4; Don Pennycook/Glyn Staines won 3 and 2; Ernie Armstrong/Mike Nixon won 5 and 4; John Martindale/Alan Church won 4 and 3; Ken Taylor/Ray Beal lost 4 and 3; Doug Lyne/Barry Mitchell won 3 and 2; John Wright/Ray Elsome 5-up after 8 (Stanton conceded).