Stoke Rochford Golf: Pauline goes clear in 50-up Cup

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s lady captain Karen Rawson presented Pauline Haggerty with the 50-up Cup which she won with a score of 83-14=69.

Pauline finished well clear of runner-up Pam Watson (85-8-77), who in turn was one shot ahead of Carol Hamilton (99-21=78) in third.

The best gross prize went to Sue Booth with 85.

* The results of the Summer Eclectic competition were also announced last week.

Sue Booth took the honours in Division One with a nett score of 62.5, while Carol Hamilton topped Division Two with a nett score of 63.9.

* Stoke Rochford GC seniors’ latest Winter Warmers competition was an aggregate stableford, played in teams of three, with all scores to count.

A total of 35 members participated and racked up some good scores.

The team of Greg Ewart, Brian Ayto and Alan Dolby won with 106 points, four clear of runners-up Keith Eldred, Peter Gill and Charles Donnison.

In third place with 98 points were Glyn Staines, Don Werner and John Martindale.

The results produced a new overall leader as Greg Ewart took over top spot with 15 points, followed closely by John Booth and Charles Donnison on 14.

Brian White hung on to the lead in the Slack Goblet standings with five single points.