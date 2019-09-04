Stoke Rochford Golf: Major and guest claim seniors prize

Have your say

There was keen competition as Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors held their annual invitation pairs betterball.

Stoke members were partnered by a member of another club and there was some high scoring in a well-organised event.

Jo Burroughs presents her crystal trophy to this year's winner Karen Rawson (lady captain)

Steve Major and his partner Martyn Jarvis (Lingdale) won with 47 points after a countback from runners-up Barry Gaunt and Phil Meade (Melton Mowbray).

John Wright and Chris Watchorn, of Belton Woods, scored 46 points for third place, one point ahead of Barry Mitchell and M. Hook (Lincoln GC) who took fourth place on countback from Darrell Knight and K. Smith (Belton Park).

* After a full bank holiday weekend of club competitions it was a quieter week for the Stoke Rochford ladies’ section.

In windy conditions on Saturday, the ladies played for the Burroughs Crystal Trophy.

Social member Jo Burroughs donated the trophy in 1978 and has also given a winner’s gift every year.

Once again Jo joined the ladies for afternoon tea and presented the winners with their prizes.

Karen Rawson won with a score of 92-20=72, three clear of Jane White (104-29=75) in second, with third-placed Sheila Dugmore (92-16=76) a further shot adrift.