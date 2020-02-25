Stoke Rochford Golf: Ladies through in national foursomes

Have your say

Karen Rawson concluded her year as Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s lady captain by handing over £1,800 to her chosen charity, the Transverse Myelitis Society.

The funds were raised throughout 2019 with the help of the ladies’ section.

Stoke Rochford GC ladies' committee for 2020 EMN-200225-151403002

Mags McArthur takes the ladies’ captaincy and has already plans in place for a varied and exciting year.

* Many clubs, both locally and nationally are finding it difficult to stage their first round match in the Daily Mail Ladies Foursomes competition owing to weather-enforced course closures.

Stoke Rochford’s continued playability, with only two days closed all winter, allowed Cate Cullington and Dorne Werner to complete their tie in a close-fought match against Belton Woods.

The Stoke Rochford pair won 2-up to progress to round two.

* Stoke Rochford seniors latest Winter Warmers competition was a pairs betterball versus par.

On another breezy day, 38 hardy golfers took to the fairways and were headed by Brian Nightingale and Charles Donnison with an impressive +7.

Mick Rance and Steve Major were second, after a countback, with +6, pushing John Booth and Malcolm Edwards into third.

Alan Dolby leads the Winter Warmers overall on 42 points, two points clear of Greg Ewart.

The lead for the Slack Goblet is jointly held by Colin Howett and David Hamilton with 12 single points.