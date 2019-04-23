Stoke Rochford Golf: Ladies suffer trophy KO in Derbyshire

Have your say

In cold and windy conditions, the Stoke Rochford ladies competed for the Joy Vase in teams of three.

Playing a stableford format with two scores to count on each hole, Norma Varley, Laura Harvey and Hattie Dow won with 71 points.

* The ladies travelled to Breadsall Priory, in Derbyshire, for the away leg of their Taskers Trophy tie.

The matches were very competitive and hard-fought, but the home team won the day, ending the Stoke ladies involvement in the competition for this year.

* Jane White played well in tricky conditions to win the Saturday monthly medal with a score of 99-28=71.

Runner-up Roni Proctor carded 98-28=74, just ahead of Karen Rawson, in third, with 95-20=75.

* The Handicap League ladies’ team played two of their home fixtures last week and despite very competitive and close matches, lost at Belton Woods and Woodhall Spa, both by a two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half scoreline.

The ladies’ friendly team hosted Sleaford in their first fixture of the season and secured a well-earned 3-1 victory.

* On a near-perfect day for golf, Stoke Rochford seniors played their pairs matchplay qualifying round.

A total of 19 pairs, drawn from high and low handicaps, competed for eight places in the knockout quarter-finals.

Scoring was high and very close, with 12 pairs carding 40 points or more, and many place decided on countbacks.

Top spot went to Brian Ayto and Phil Hewes with 45 points after a last six-hole countback from runners-up Glyn Staines and Roger Smith.

Other qualifiers were John Hitchman and Barry Mitchell, Keith Dugmore and Barry Gaunt, Mike Nixon and Don Pennycook, John Wright and Andrew Edwards, Alan Church and Alan Dolby, and John Martindale with Reg Hughes.