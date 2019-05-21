Stoke Rochford Golf: Ladies into Mail Foursomes fourth round

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club pair Norma Varley and Jane White reached round four of the national Daily Mail Foursomes competition.

Norma and Jane edged through by defeating the Belton Woods ladies 1-up on the 18th hole in their third round match.

The ladies’ Handicap League team travelled to Woodhall Spa where they secured an excellent half.

Stoke’s ladies’ section then played their Saturday May medal last weekend where in-form lady captain Karen Rawson won with an excellent score of 69-20=69.

Pauline Haggerty was second with 86-15=71, and Chris Rowley was third with 83-12=71.

* Stoke Rochford GC suffered their first home defeat since April 2018 when Beeston Fields ended a 12-match unbeaten run.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 3.5 BEESTON FIELDS 4.5

Scores: Cliff Mills/Roger Green lost 2 and 1, Don Pennycook/Adrian Stannard lost 1-down, John Martindale/Ray Beal lost 3 and 2, Steven Major/Reg Hughes won 1-up, Phil White/Chris Woof lost 2 and 1, Darrell Knight/Barry Mitchell won 4 and 3, Andy Edwards/Ray Elsome won 3 and 2, Alan Donaldson/Doug Lyne halved.

LUFFENHAM HEATH SENIORS 4 STOKE ROCHFORD 4

Scores: Cliff Mills/Brian White lost 4 and 3, Brian Ayto/Barry Coop halved, Stephen Major/Darrell Knight lost 5 and 4, Gary Skerritt/Adrian Stannard won 2 and 1, Keith Dugmore/Don Werner won 8 and 7, Greg Ewart/Brian Keightley halved, Don Pennycook/Glyn Staines won 4 and 3, Chris Woof/Roger Green lost 4 and 3.