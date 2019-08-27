Stoke Rochford Golf: In-form Sheila lands two wins in three days

Have your say

Sheila Dugmore completed an excellent week with two victories in three days at Stoke Rochford Golf Club.

She began by winning the ladies’ Wednesday medal with a round of 89-11=73, two shots ahead of Sue Booth (86-11=75), with Eline Kirby (102-23=79) in third.

And last Friday Sheila lifted the Painter’s Pot at lady captain Karen Rawson’s away day at Rushcliffe GC.

Played in glorious sunshine and extreme heat, she claimed the trophy and lady captain’s prize with 29 points after a countback which pushed Pam Watson into second place. Sue Taylor was a point behind in third.

The Hidden Pairs winners Sheila Dugmore and Pam Watson were presented with floral gifts from the Lady Captain.

* Having won league matches against Belton Woods and Belton Park, the Stoke Rochford junior team, led by section organiser Rod Rawson qualified for the South Lincolnshire Finals.

The team of Hattie Dow, Laura Harvey, Ollie and Matt Brewill played fantastic golf against stiff opposition from Sleaford and Greetham Valley to win and progress to the County Final at Ashby Decoy at the end of September.