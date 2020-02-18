Stoke Rochford Golf: Dolby joins Ewart at top of series standings

Have your say

A field of 39 Stoke Rochford Golf Club seniors ventured out onto the course to play their latest Winter Warmer competition, a 1-2-3 stableford.

Brian Ayto, John Martindale and Alan Dolby won the day with 77 points, pushing Keith Dugmore, Brian White and Cliff Mills into second place after a countback.

The trio of Don Werner, David Swaithe and Paul Hassell claimed third place with 76 points.

The win lifted Alan Dolby into a share of the overall series lead with Greg Ewart, both with 39 points.

The lead for the Slack Goblet is still jointly held by Colin Howett, David Hamilton, Reg Hughes and Brian Keightley, all with 11 single points.