Stoke Rochford Golf: Dolby extends winter series win

With many courses closed, or restricted to a few holes, a field of 42 Stoke Rochford Golf Club seniors enjoyed a course in fantastic condition.

The latest leg of the Winter Warmers series was a stableford competition, played in teams of three, each player receiving three free throws.

The winners with 93 points were Phil White, Eddie Plant and Alan Dolby who finished just a point ahead of runners-up Peter Gill, Alan Church and Glyn Staines.

Third place went to Doug Lyne, Greg Ewart and Brian Ayto with 86 points.

The Winter Warmers overall leader, on 47 points, is Alan Dolby, with Greg Ewart now four points adrift in second.

The lead for the Slack Goblet is held by Colin Howett, now with 13 single points, with three rounds remaining to complete the 19-round series.