Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Top week for seniors Phil and Ken

A field of 33 Stoke Rochford Golf Club seniors took part in their annual Captain’s Away Day at Oakmere Park, in Nottinghamshire.

Playing a best two-from-three stableford, the course was a test for most and generally scores were on the low side.

The trio of Phil White, Phil Hewes and Ken Taylor won with 79 points, one clear of runners-up Darrel Knight, Brian Keightley and Barry Mitchell.

Roger Nicholls, Glyn Staines and Don Werner took third place with 76 points.

Nearest-the-pin on the eighth hole was Keith Eldred, and the longest drive prize, on the 11th, went to Mike Graves.

Captain Cliff Mills presented the prizes.

* Stoke Rochford seniors played the fifth of seven Seniors Trophy rounds and none of the 40 players scored more than 36 points.

The winner with 36 was Steve Major, a point ahead of second-placed Phil White.

A group of four players were next with 34 points, headed by Ken Taylor who took third place on countback.

It completed a good week for Phil and Ken who were also in the winning team in the Captain’s Away Day.

There was no change at the top of the overall leaderboard with the best three scores from seven rounds to count.

Brian White retains the lead with 118 points, six clear of Phil Hewes, while Colin Howett and Eddie Plant share third place on 109.