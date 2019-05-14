Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Jeff lands Seniors Open title

Have your say

Torrential rain threatened a second postponement in three years of Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s Seniors Open Championship last week.

The unforgiving conditions throughout the morning made the 23rd seniors open very challenging, with 28 of the 129 entrants withdrawing.

Lady captain Karen Rawson (right) with Chandler Bowl winners Pam Watson and Roni Proctor EMN-190514-152908002

But despite the weather, some excellent scores were returned as Stoke players dominated the prize list.

Jeff Purdy was overall winner, and also won Age Group A and the Ben Tyler Trophy for the best Stoke score with 40 points.

He headed Group A on countback from Yim Kong (Nene Park) with Graham Winship (Radcliffe) third with 38.

Keith Dugmore won Group B with 40 points, four clear of Barrie Dawson (Burghley Park), with club chairman Adrian Stannard third on 35.

Graham Manton topped Group C with 36 points, on countback from clubmate Barry Mitchell, with Don Werner a further point adrift.

Seniors captain Cliff Mills presented the prizes and congratulated Mike Dickinson for his organisation.

Stoke’s Ernie Armstrong was among the early starters in the worst of the conditions, but bagged a hole-in-one on the par three 17th.

* With lots of knockout matches being played it was a quieter week for the Stoke Rochford GC ladies’ section with just the Chandler Bowl taking place on Saturday.

The format for the fixture was pairs betterball and the winners this year were Pam Watson and Roni Proctor with 38 points, just a single point clear of runners-up Karen Rawson and Jane White.