Stoke Rochford Golf: Belton Park win Invitation Day spoils

The Stoke Rochford GC course was in fine condition on Saturday for the Ladies Invitation day.

The overall winners were Sue Booth and Jan Johnson (Belton Park) with a fantastic 45 points, five clear of clubmates Pam Watson and Shirley King who pushed the Burghley Park pair of Norma Varley and Nicky Plumtree into third place after a back nine countback.

* Last Wednesday, with the weather still cool, the ladies played their monthly medal which was won by Sue Booth with 86-13=73.

Jean Hough was second with 100-26=74 and Elaine Kirby was third with 98-22=76.

* The Stoke Rochford ladies played in the Coronation Cup, and in spite of the wind and rain, Pauline Haggerty won with a score of 90-14=76.

Lady captain Karen Rawson was second with 98-19=79, and third was Sheila Dugmore with 97-17=80.

* On a day punctuated with heavy showers and humid conditions, Stoke Rochford’s seniors defeated a Spalding side which turned up with an unplanned reserve.

The Spalding captain decided to withdraw, leaving his deputy to lead the team, and Stoke’s skipper Cliff Mills and Eddie Plant laid the platform for the hosts with a 6 and 5 win.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 6 SPALDING 2

Scores: Cliff Mills/Eddie Plant won 6 and 5, Glyn Staines/Chris Woof halved, John Martindale/John Batty won 3 and 2, Graham Manton/Barry Gaunt halved, Brian Ayto/Greg Ewart won 4 and 3, Don Pennycook/Barry Coop lost 2 and 1, Mick Rance/Roger Nichols won 4 and 3, Keith Eldred/Reg Hughes won 3 and 2.