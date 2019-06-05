Stoke Rochford GC: Open win for teen, seniors land Friendship Cup

Have your say

The end of May marked a very busy period for Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s ladies.

Roseanne Mckee won the midweek medal last Wednesday with 109-36=73, just ahead of Sue Booth (88-13=75) and Phillippa Smith (93-17=76).

Radcliffe Seniors captain Steve Lawes (right) presents the Friendship Trophy to Stoke Rochford vice-captain Mike Thornton EMN-190406-104646002

* The Handicap League team secured an excellent half in their match against Belton Woods before the ladies competed in the Coronation Foursomes last Wednesday.

In-form Roseanne McKee and her partner Sue Taylor won with 37 points, three clear of runners-up Pam Watson and Sue Booth.

* Stoke Rochford ladies held their second open of the season on Saturday which drew players from 14 different clubs for a morning medal and afternoon foursomes competitions.

The course was in fantastic condition, with green fairways and fast greens allowing good golf and excellent scores.

All of the morning winners, even with a reduced CSS, achieved level par or better, with 17-year-old Stoke golfer Laura Harvey winning the Turnor Trophy with a fantastic score of 92-26=66.

The day’s best gross score went to Helen Lowe (Scraptoft) with an amazing 68 (68-1=67), equalling the course record.

Results (Stoke Rochford unless stated) - 1 Laura Harvey 92-26=66, 2 Pauline Haggerty 83-14=69, 3 Hattie Dow 83-12=71, 4 Stephanie Cook (Burghley Park) 94-23=71, 5 Sally Burton (Toft) 92-21=71.

The afternoon 16-hole foursomes competition saw Pam Watson and Sue Booth (Stoke Rochford) win with 35 points ahead of Cathy Lee and Linda Moss (Toft) with 33 points, and Stoke’s Laura Harvey and Hattie Dow (32pts).

* Stoke Rochford seniors retained the Friendship Trophy with a six-and-a-half to one-and-a-half victory over Radcliffe-on-Trent.

The match was a landmark occasion for seniors secretary John Wright who was playing his 400th inter-club match for Stoke Rochford seniors.

Scores: Mike Thornton/Mick Rance lost 3 and 1, Greg Ewart/Martin Billson won 4 and 3, Roger Green/Roger Nicholls won 5 and 4, Eddie Plant/Alan Donaldson won 3 and 2, Mike Nixon/Reg Hughes won 6 and 4, Darrell Knight/Ray Beal won 2 and 1, John Wright/John Batty halved, Keith Eldred/Phil Hewes won 3 and 2.