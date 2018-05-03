Stilton Striders vets claim Livingstone Relay silver

Have your say

A group of Stilton Striders travelled to Braunstone Park, in Leicester, for the Livingston Relays, one of the oldest races on the county calendar.

First held in 1928, the original silver cup is still awarded to the winning men’s team.

The Stilton Striders team set for the Livingstone Relays EMN-180305-161058002

With three ladies per team and four men, each runner did a lap of a fast three-mile course, before handing over to their team-mate with the fastest overall time winning.

In the veteran category, Striders vet ladies came away with a brilliant silver medal for the second year running, with consistent times - Lou Houghton (21min 35secs), Vicki Lowe (21.39) and Julie Bass (21.13).

The Striders men’s vets team of Ian Howe (19.50 PB), Neil Jaggard (21.54), Matt Taylor (19.35) and Darren Glover (20.05) finished 10th in their category.

Striders’ A team came 12th overall with Luke Eggleston clocking 18.03, Jason Barton an excellent PB of 16.25, Matt Gayton 18.57, and Niall Rennie also earning a PB of 16.55.

Other times – Striders B (Ross Jackson 21.26 PB, Sean Elkington 18.31, Tam Nicol 21.56, Christie Jones 20.16 PB); Ladies A (Michelle Farlow 21.29, Sarah Lawrence 23.16, Sharon Louise 22.01); Ladies B (Emma Hope 25.33, Rachel Heggs 24.51, Charlotte Allen 23.34).

* Other Striders ran the Big Leicester 10k where a large field of more than 1,100 runners gathered in Abbey Park.

First back for the Striders in an excellent 32nd place was Alan Thompson (39min 34secs), followed by Greeba Heard (181st 48.31), Jon Wilson (203rd 49.31), Anne Craddock (401st 54.41), Lynda Harris (434th 55.02), and Deb Wilson (560th 58.58).