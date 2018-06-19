Stilton Striders: Thompson claims top 50 finish at Rothley 10k

Have your say

A group of Stilton Striders made the short trip across the county for the Rothley 10k.

A popular midweek race on a hilly course attracted a large field of more than 1,000 finishers.

First back for Stilton was Alan Thompson (39min 42secs) in an excellent 41st position.

He was followed by Julie Bass who was 193rd in 46.49, ahead of Rebecca Forester who clocked another personal best of 48.57 for 290th, finishing in the same time as clubmate Christie Jones.

Other Striders times: 462 Sarah Lawrence 53.07, 474 Ray Walker 54.18, 574 Vannessa Walker 56.16, 647 Kathy Walsh 57.29, 661 Rachel Heggs 57.20.