Stilton Striders tackle the Beacon Solstice

A large group of Stilton Striders marked the official start of summer on Friday when they ran the Beacon Solstice.

Held as an undulating five-mile trail race around Beacon Hill Country Park, near Loughborough, the event included a canicross category where runners were able to run the course with a dog.

Luke Eggleston was first Stilton Strider finisher at the Beacon Solstice race EMN-180627-130735002

This category started 10 minutes before the runners.

First back for Stilton was Luke Eggleston in 20th place overall in a time of 32min 40secs, ahead of clubmate Ian Drage who was 27th in 34.32.

Ben Pickard and Jeff competed as a canicross duo and finished 43rd in 47.18.

Other Stilton results: 58 Jon Wilson 38.39, 66 Christie Jones 39.22, 85 Daniel Howley 40.33, 98 Ross Jackson 41.40, 100 Dan Giblett 41.44, 122 Greeba Heard 42.54, 129 Rebecca Forester 43.09, 156 Nigel Willatt 44.08, 157 Jacqui Riley 44.13, 158 Ray Walker 44.21, 161 Nick Pryke 44.06, 172 Brian Walkling 45.16, 186 Mel Willatt 45.47, 189 Colin Miles 46.05, 190 Sarah Lawrence 46.15, 223 Gemma Dixey 47.40, 228 Kathy Walsh 47.55, 232 Vanessa Walker 48.10, 272 Matt Chalmers 49.24, 276 Deb Wilson 49.30, 348 Kaye Mead 54.03, 391 Helen Benzie 55.52, 450 Elizabeth Ball 58.28, 474 Nick Stubbs 60.24.

The Stilton Striders group at the Beacon Solstice EMN-180627-130714002

* A group of Striders travelled back towards Loughborough on Sunday for the Prestwold 10k – the latest round of the Leicestershire Road Running Summer League.

Hosted by Barrow Runners, a fast and mainly flat course started and finished on the Prestwold race track, taking in a couple of villages on the outskirts. The 700-strong field faced warm and muggy conditions.

First back for Stilton was Alan Thompson in 60th place in a time of 39min 16secs, followed by new runner John Robinson who finished 74th in a brilliant race debut, clocking 40.05.

Nicola Taylor also lined up in her first league race and ran a personal best 43.45 to finish 141st.

Other Stilton results: 110 Ian Drage 42.23, 136 Darren Glover 43.25, 204 Michelle Farlow 46.25, 218 Julie Bass 46.55, 242 Vicki Lowe 47.42, 265 Dan Giblett 47.57, 325 Abi Arnott 50.23, 338 Greeba Heard 51.05, 345 David Hall, 390 Ray Walker 53.41, 455 Vanessa Walker 56.10, 464 Kathy Walsh 57.10.