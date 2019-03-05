Stilton 7 gets County League up and running

The Stilton Striders hosted the opening round of the Leicestershire Road Running League which drew a field of just under 500 to Melton.

The Stilton 7 saw runners face two laps of a challenging three-and-a-half-mile course, starting and finishing at Holwell Sports and Social Club, in Asfordby Hill, taking in climbs at the village itself and past Welby Church.

The Stilton 7 field tackles Asfordby Hill for the first time EMN-190503-161934002

First back for the Striders, who were out in impressive numbers, was Niall Rennie in an excellent 20th place with a time of 41min 47secs, followed by Alan Thompson, 55th in 45.04, Ian Drage, 72nd in 46.40, and Matt Gayton, 97th in 48.09.

Striders results: 116th Mark Ashmore 49.42, 121st Ross Jackson 49.50, 131st Simon Dolphin-Rowland 50.18, 163rd Michelle Farlow 51.33, 164th Nicola Taylor 51.34, 175th Luke Eggleston 51.55, 188th Simon Bottrill 52.27, 193rd Michael Cooke 52.36, 194th Nicola Wade 52.52, 203rd Julie Bass 53.15, 215th Ben Pickard 53.41, 249th Rob Mee 55.44, 257th Ian Craddock 56.00, 269th Liz Goodbourn 56.43, 280th Liz Taylor 57.47, 285th Katie Hateley 58.07, 304th Chris Genes 59.12, 305th Nicola Dolphin-Rowland 59.12, 313th David Hall 59.57, 321st Mathew Daniel 61.37, 324th Clair Homewood 61.51, 346th Jacqui Riley 62.01, 347th Anne Craddock 62.30, 363rd Matt Chalmers 63.43, 364th Nicola Stirton 63.52, 385th Colin Miles 65.02, 403rd Rachel Ashmore 67.03, 414th Alison Wilson 67.51, 430th Kaye Mead 70.03, 450th Ashley Jackson 72.48, 451st Rachell Heggs 72.49, 460th Helen Metcalf 74.06.

Stilton Striders would like to thank Holwell Sports and Social Club for the use of the Stute, Holwell Works for the use of the car park, J and L for their car park and facilities, and all of the volunteers and club members who helped the race go smoothly.