Sporting champion Sue in running for volunteer award

An honour could be on its way to Sue Bailey after she was nominated for an award to mark her voluntary work in sport.

Sue, from Melton, has been invited to attend the East Midlands Netball Regional Celebration and Goalden Globe Event.

She earned her invite after being nominated for the East Midlands Jean Perkins Walking Netball Award.

The event is designed to bring the region together and celebrate the achievements of its volunteers, with the winners of some categories going forward to the national awards in September).

As well as helping to launch walking netball sessions in the town, Sue has also championed footgolf, and croquet, trying to encourage non-sportspeople to take up an activity or bring others out of their sporting ‘retirement’.

The awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, June 24 in Kegworth.