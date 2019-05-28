South Notts League: Neville ton helps Belvoir CC rout Wollaton

Have your say

In-form batsman Tom Neville hit his second successive South Notts League Century to help Belvoir defeat Wollaton.

Cutting and driving, he sauntered to 50 from 55 balls and then accelerated to his century off 78, helped by three glorious straight driven sixes.

His innings was built on the back of a controlled 30 from opener Danny Wilson, with support following from Lewis Dann (64) in a third-wicket stand of 59, and Gareth King (43) in a fourth-wicket partnership of 127.

Shay Brady, coming in with three overs left, plundered a nine-ball 18 to bring up the 300 as the hosts closed on 309.

In reply, Hamish Llewelyn (47) did his best to attack until he was surprised by some extra lift and played on to Joe Bottomley.

At the other end, wickets fell regularly to Belvoir’s superb seam quartet of Bottomley (3 for 37), Ben Robinson (2 for 18), Danny Gibson (1 for 23) and Phil Irvine (1 for 33).

Late on there was some dogged resistance from skipper Alec Cobbett (16 not out), Asif Riaz (20) and Tom Naylor (11).

But Sam Nightingale (3 for 18) was too much for Wollaton’s tail, spinning them to defeat by 168 runs.

Seven good catches were taken by the Belvoir fielders including three by keeper Ryan Lewis.