South Notts League: Belvoir Cricket Club beaten on a tough day for batsmen

Belvoir CC slipped to defeat in a low-scoring Division A match staged on a tricky pitch at Carrington on Saturday.

Phil Irvine sent back Carrington’s numbers two and three for ducks, both smartly held at point by Danny Ross, but this brought Shaharyar Aslam (87) to the wicket to share a match-winning stand of 59 with opener Zahir Ahmed (26).

They were finally separated when Fraser Fentem (5 for 30) bowled Ahmed at the start of a long accurate and penetrating spell.

Aslam went on to complete a patient 50 followed by a further 37 runs off 25 balls as he started to run out of partners.

Fentem’s wickets included an excellent catch running in from deep mid-on by Sam Penford, and a fine stumping by Ryan Lewis, the first in an odd hat-trick which featured a run out by the bowler.

But Carrington posted a reasonable score of 159 on a tricky wicket.

In defence of this total Muhammad Faisal (7-5-6-2) and Saif Arshad had Belvoir 27-3 after 14 overs.

Tom Neville (47), aided by an unlucky Olly Elson, set about a recovery with a 54-run partnership, reducing the asking rate to less than four an over.

But Elson’s demise saw the end of Belvoir’s resistance, with the redoubtable Neville unable to salvage the innings.

Muhammad Yasar was tough to get away, while Aslam finished with figures of 4 for 9 as Belvoir were bowled out for 102.