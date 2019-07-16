South Notts League: Belvoir CC hopes sunk by Cavaliers

Belvoir CC’s hopes of topping Division A took a knock with a home defeat to cavaliers and Carrington on Saturday.

Stalwart opener Danny Wilson played a solid knock of 50, well supported by Tom Neville (22) in a third-wicket stand of 63.

With their demise began a steady collapse as Fateh Singh (4 for 50) reduced the hosts to 125-8.

However, Shay Brady (40) had already played himself in, slapping the ball in all directions with abandon and collecting some fine boundaries.

If anything, Aled King (23 not out) was even less inhibited, launching himself at anything remotely hittable as the pair added 49 for the ninth wicket before Brady fell to one of five catches by Cavalier skipper Muhammed Yasar.

Slow bowler Zahir Ahmed (2 for 7) closed out Belvoir’s innings on 184.

Joe Bottomley and Phil Irvine got Belvoir’s defence off to a good start, dismissing the openers for 34.

Jawwad Ramzan (26) then joined Zahir Ahmed in a stand of 39 as the visitors wrested the upper hand until both fell within 10 runs of each other to steepling catches from Bottomley and Wilson.

Ben Robinson trapped Rahim Ali lbw just as he and Singh (37) had swung the pendulum back to the Cavaliers, and at 119-5 the match was finely balanced.

Yasar (29 not out) and Singh decided aggression was the way to go with a run-a-ball partnership of 36 before the latter was bowled by Sam Nightingale (2 for 40). Naeem Ahmed then alternatively blocked or fed the strike to Yasar who saw the Cavaliers home in a flurry of fours.