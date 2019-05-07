South Notts League: Belvoir CC chase falls short

Zareen Rehman’s explosive 27 from 17 balls proved the match-changing innings as Belvoir were defeated at Notts Unity on Saturday.

He entered the fray with Notts Unity at 178-8 with five overs left and thumped the ball to all parts, while his skipper Uneeb Zafar (34), who had held the innings together, gave him steadfast support.

Earlier Jawad Burney (40) and Wazim Karim (54) had given Notts Unity a terrific start with a stand of 85 at a run-a-ball.

Enter Phil Irvine (4 for 55) whose first three deliveries yielded 11 runs, but from then on was nearly unplayable, taking 4 for 18, and helped by two fabulous catches from Joe Bottomley and Tom Neville.

Bottomley (4 for 38) also put in a whirlwind spell of 3 for 11, shattering two sets of stumps along the way.

In reply Danny Wilson (33) and Lewis Dann (52) added 73 for the second wicket off 81 balls, but the advent of Ajay Revu (4 for 46) and Ravi Gouni (4 for 59) saw both the run-rate and wickets fall.

Suddenly Belvoir were 133-6 needing 92 more runs from 13 overs.

Irvine (18) and skipper Ryan Lewis (27) put a temporary halt to the collapse with a run-a-ball stand of 26, and Lewis and Ben Robinson then scrounged another 23 for the ninth wicket, but Notts 224 proved a target too far.