South Notts Cricket League: Belvoir cling on for compelling draw

Phil Irvine and last-man Danny Gibson defied the Attenborough attack for 148 balls as Belvoir staved off defeat on Saturday.

Irvine was outstanding in his judgement and had already shared an eighth-wicket stand of 51 with Joe Bottomley (22) which started a very late recovery from 35-7.

Coming together at 100-9, defeat looked inevitable, but Irvine (63 not out), whose first 40 had come at a run-a-ball, and Gibson (16 not out), who faced 78 dot balls, repelled everything the hosts could conjure up.

Their Herculean effort bought Belvoir the points for a losing draw and two batting bonus points as they saw out their overs on 164-9.

Earlier, Irvine (4 for 27) had been Belvoir’s most successful bowler in reducing Attenborough to 60-5, assisted by Danny Wilson’s juggling catch and a fine stumping by Ryan Lewis.

Neil Thurlow (35) and Peter Bateman (26) added a well-constructed 52-run stand before both fell to a sustained attack of spin from Olly Elson (4 for 39).

However it was number 10, Charlie Simkiss (26 not out) who took Attenborough to 184 all out which ultimately earned a winning draw.