Sophie Hahn repeats 200m world record feat in London

Have your say

Paralympic champion sprinter Sophie Hahn was at her imperious best once more on Sunday when she claimed her latest world record in London.

Racing at one of her favourite tracks, the London Stadium, Hahn lowered her own 200m T38 world record by almost two-tenths of a second at the Anniversary Games.

The sprinter clocked 25.93 seconds, eclipsing the mark of 26.11 she set, on the same track, in winning the world 200m title 12 months ago

The 21-year-old is also the reigning T38 Paralympic, world, Commonwealth and European champion over 100m, and is also the current world record holder at the shorter distance.

“Breaking my own 200m world record was a total surprise,” she said.

“Before I came out I thought 26.9 would be so to do that was absolutely incredible.

“I’ve been doing a lot more gym work instead of on the track to help me with the 200.

“I’ve been working on my strength so didn’t expect to be breaking records again yet!”