Sophie Hahn completes back-to-back world sprint title double

Sprint superstar Sophie Hahn signed off her World Para-athletics Championships in typically stunning style last Wednesday.

The former Brooksby Melton College student scorched to gold in the T38 200m final, setting a new world record in the process by lowering her own mark by one-hundredth-of-a-second to 25.92secs.

Remarkably, Hahn had also shattered the T38 100m world record a little over 24 hours earlier in retaining her global crown over the shorter distance for a third time.

It meant the 22-year-old had repeated the sprint world title double she first achieved in London two years ago.

“That was absolutely incredible,” she said.

“I have no idea where that world record came from. I didn’t think I could run it for 200m so it’s really surprising.

“It’s been a perfect couple of days.”

Her second gold medal win came thanks to plenty of technical work put in back at the High Performance Athletics Centre, in Loughborough, with coach Leon Baptiste and strength and conditioning coach Sam Heathcote.

She added: “I’ve been working a lot on coming off the bend fast. I’m glad the hard work has paid off.

“To match what I did in London is incredible.”