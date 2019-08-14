Skipper Perry leads Thorpe Arnold 2s to third straight win

Have your say

Thorpe Arnold Second XI made it three wins on the bounce as they comfortably beat Market Harborough Seconds.

Bowling first, Daniel Pegg led from the front again, well supported by Kane Williams as Harborough barely got above two an over.

Their opener scored 14 runs in 30 overs until he was bowled by Matty Truter as the visitors limped to 114-8 off their 45 overs.

The wicket-takers were Pegg (2), Williams (1), Jordy Hirst (2) and Truter (3).

Captain Lewis Perry led from the front and anchored the reply, batting all the way through for a well-made 61 as Thorpe reached the total in the 23rd over for a five-wicket win.

Another excellent win as Thorpe head to Wigston on Saturday full of confidence.

Market Harborough: 114-8.

Bowling: D. Pegg 9-3-19-2; K. Williams 9-1-17-1; G. Starling 6-0-20-0; J. Hirst 12-2-21-2; M. Truter 9-3-28-3.

Thorpe: L. Perry 61*, A. Renwick 4, G. Exton 3, J. Hirst 13, A. Sibun 9, M. Truter 12, K. Williams 2*, Extras 11. Total: 115-5.