Silk and Pywell are medal winners

Two fighters from the Melton Thai Boxing Club picked up medals at the World Kickboxing and Karate Union (WKU) English National Open Championships on Sunday.

Tyler Silk and Lewis Pywell travelled to the North Solihull Sports Centre to take part in this prestigious event, which attracted fight teams from around the UK and a packed hall of spectators.

The competition didn’t start too well for Tyler, with a series of administration errors on the part of the WKU in matching him. However, once this had been sorted out he eventually went on to take the silver medal place in the boys’ 12-14yrs 60+kg K1 category.

Tyler was in a heavier weight class than initially planned but, despite a 4kg weight disadvantage, he fought well.

He claimed his medal following three hard fought rounds, but could not overcome the aggressive leg kicking of his opponent in the final, eventually losing on a close points decision.

Lewis took bronze place in the men’s 18yrs -70kg Thai Boxing category.

In a well-fought first round, he dominated his opponent with some excellent boxing.

However, just before the start of the second round his corner pulled him from the fight due to issues he was having in seeing clearly.

Medics attended to him and gave him the all clear. It was apparent the problem was caused when his opponent’s glove caught him in the left eye during a clinch.

For both Tyler and Lewis it was their first outing into a competitive ring, but they both fought exceptionally well.

Melton Thai Boxing Club train on a Wednesday evening and Saturday morning at Jubilee Sports on Jubilee Road.

On Wednesdays the junior Siam Tigers, for youngsters aged 5+, meet from 5pm to 6pm and the seniors 7pm to 8.30pm, and on Saturday morning there is seniors and squad training from 9am-10am.

The club has a busy calendar for 2018 both in the Muay Thai, K1 and now also the MMA arenas.

Their next outing will be on Sunday, when Jack Hockin, Benik Galbraith and Jamie Paterson will be competing in Ultra White Collar MMA’s Cancer Research event in Nottingham.